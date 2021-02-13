LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.62

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 1404280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The company has a market cap of $511.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 76.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITB. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.