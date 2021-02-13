Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Down 14.6%

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were down 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.13 and last traded at $180.04. Approximately 603,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 962,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.