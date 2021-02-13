Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,097,830. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

