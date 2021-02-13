Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Up 6.1%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,638,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,819,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a market cap of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

