Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$84,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,296,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,950,784.18.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00.

Shares of LGD opened at C$1.66 on Friday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$433.92 million and a PE ratio of 63.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

