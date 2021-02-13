Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $25,186,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $12,210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

