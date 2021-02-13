LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

