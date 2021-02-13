Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.01. Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 24,772 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

About Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

