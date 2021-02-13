LEOcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.70 or 0.03851138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00479595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.82 or 0.01354430 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.00548601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.16 or 0.00512916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00372074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

