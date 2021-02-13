Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $86.52 Average PT from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its position in Lennar by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.