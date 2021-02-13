Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 2.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 1,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.