Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $104,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $272.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $272.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.43.

