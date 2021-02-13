Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGC. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.