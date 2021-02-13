Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $439.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.35. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

