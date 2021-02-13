Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,560 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

AEP opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

