Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,421,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.