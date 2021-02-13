Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

