LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.21 ($72.02).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.12 and a 200 day moving average of €54.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

