L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

