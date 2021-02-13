Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.45 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $242.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

