Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $242.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

