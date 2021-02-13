Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,794 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $242.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

