L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSF)

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF.AX) (ASX:LSF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.07.

In other news, insider Raphael Lamm bought 1,347,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,040,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,268.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

