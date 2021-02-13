Kusama (KSM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215.06 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $215.06 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $164.05 or 0.00348958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

