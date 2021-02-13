KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KUKAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.50.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

