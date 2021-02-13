KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €280.00 ($329.41) and last traded at €282.00 ($331.76). Approximately 22 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €284.00 ($334.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.03 million and a P/E ratio of -196.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of €284.72 and a 200-day moving average of €272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB)

KSB SE & Co KGaA manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and Service. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in industry, chemicals/petrochemicals, energy supply, water transport and waste water treatment, and construction/building services, as well as the hydraulic transport of solids in mining.

