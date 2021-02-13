K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,472.7 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($12.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($11.68). The company had revenue of $960.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.49 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

