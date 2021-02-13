Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.17.

KRYS opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

