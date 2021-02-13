Kristina S. Lockwood Sells 520 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Green Dot stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.