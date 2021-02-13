KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Trading Down 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. 694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 14.29% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

