Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the January 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KOJAF remained flat at $$20.51 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35,272 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

