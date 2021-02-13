KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.71.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

