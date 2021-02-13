Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.7% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. 529,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,532. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.