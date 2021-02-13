Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Invests $644,000 in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

