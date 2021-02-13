Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.03. 2,783,717 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

