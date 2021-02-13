KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

