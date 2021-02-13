Kissei Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSPHF)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. It offers Urief and Urief OD tablets for the treatment of dysuria; Glufast, Glubes, and Marizev tablets for type 2 diabetes; Darbepoetin Alfa BS and Epoetin Alfa BS injections for the treatment of renal anemia; Beova tablets for overactive bladder treatment; P-TOL chewable tablets for treating hyperphosphatemia; and Minirin Melt OD tablets for nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in males, central diabetes insipidus, and nocturnal enuresis resulted from decrease of urine osmolality.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.