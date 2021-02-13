Kira Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $1.24 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00277983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089517 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,297.01 or 0.98287438 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network's total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network's official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network's official website is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core

