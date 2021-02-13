Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $197.83 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

