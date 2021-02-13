Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

TSE K opened at C$9.35 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

