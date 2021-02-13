Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

