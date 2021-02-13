Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

