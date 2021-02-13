KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $54.00.
KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile
