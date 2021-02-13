Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,684 shares of company stock worth $3,824,651. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

