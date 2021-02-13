Kforce Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of KFRC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,684 shares of company stock worth $3,824,651. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

