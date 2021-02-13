KeyCorp Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.