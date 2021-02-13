Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) to Reduce

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRDSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prada from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Prada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

