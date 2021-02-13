KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.24

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.09. KDDI shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 97,791 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

