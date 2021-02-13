KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.09 on Friday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

