KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 76,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
KB Home stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 356.1% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.