KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram Sells 76,000 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KB Home stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 356.1% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 97,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.